The Most Interesting London Restaurants

When it comes to culture, entertainment and culinary choice, London ranks as one of the top cities in the world. But, if you happen to be in the Capital and want to try a dining experience that is a little bit different from the mainstream, then there are certainly plenty of interesting options to choose from. Here are a few ideas to whet your appetite.

Bunga Bunga

This bar cum pizzeria cum karaoke joint based in Battersea plays tribute to all things Italian. You enter the restaurant via a phone box, the bar is shaped like a Gondola, speciality meats hang from the ceilings and you’ll hear Italian language tapes playing when you go to the rest room.

Les Trois Garcons

This east end eatery is all about being quirky and somewhat eclectic, yet still manages to maintain a flavour of grandeur. Expect to find stuffed animals, unusual objects dotted around and handbags hanging off chandeliers. A big haunt of many A-listers, the food is highly rated and French inspired.

Rainforest Cafe

Close to Piccadilly Circus, this fun, jungle-themed eating establishment will be hugely entertaining to any youngsters. It’s teaming with wild animals, tropical fish tanks, an indoor waterfall, and you may even get to dine during an in-house thunderstorm.

Inamo St James

If you’re a bit of a technology geek, then you’ll be in your element at this restaurant. You can order your food using an interactive ordering system that is projected onto the table. The menu is 3D and you can take your pick of virtual tablecloths, as well as watch the chef cooking using the Chef Cam.

Garlic & Shots

This Soho establishment serves up meals laden with garlic, and you can choose from a selection of over 100 different flavoured vodka shots to wash all that garlic down with. And if you’re still craving some garlic after your main course, then consider the garlic ice cream for desert.

Archipelago

This central London restaurant has been rated as one of the most unusual, and on entering it, it is not hard to see why. The inside is just like stepping into another world – strangely exotic, crammed with weird plants and intriguing artwork. The menu is just as bizarre: choose from crocodile, garlic crickets or scorpion.

Dans le Noir

Located in trendy Clerkenwell, this restaurant serves up food in complete darkness. The idea is that you let your sense of taste and smell take over to savour the flavours you’re served up. Interesting and unusual, it’s worth a visit.

Circus

If you like the idea of dining whilst watching skilful acrobatic performers, then you’ll love the Circus restaurant in Covent Garden. The cuisine is Pan Asian inspired and the interior design was conjured up by iconic, UK designer Tom Dixon.

Beach Blanket Babylon

If you stumble upon this Notting Hill eatery, expect to get lost inside amongst the maze of tunnels, bridges, walkways and staircases. The decor is hugely outlandish and almost gothic inspired with a hint of Boho Chic and Chateau influence. Eat in the ballroom and sip on the signature cocktail, the Porn Star.

The Wapping Project

You’ll find this eating establishment located in an old hydraulic power station in Wapping Street in the east end. The inside is heavily based on industrial themes, as you eat amongst giant machinery. It has changing installations and exhibitions in the exhibition space at the back of the restaurant, if you fancy feasting your eyes on something unusual after your brunch.

This post was written by Crispin Jones for The Gourmet Society. They have both a card and an app that allows you to get discounts across a multitude of restaurants. Crispin is a fan of Japanese and Thai food and can often be found at teaching at his local cookery class.