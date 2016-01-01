How To Get The Perfect Edge On Your Survival Knife

Hunters, fisherman and survivalists all need to carry a knife in order to perform simple tasks such as cutting, digging, splitting, and defense . Dull knives are pretty useless and every knife can lose its sharp edge over time as a result of repeated cutting which dulls the cutting edge of the blade. There are three ways to sharpen your knive, freehand, a guided system, or the more clumsy powered system. Sharpening a knife is not that difficult once you understand the basics and learn a few expert sharpening tips.

Knife makers shape a particular “bevel” or angle to a knife that is based on how the knife is used or what the knife is designed to cut. Skinning and fillet knives have acute angles while knives with heavy blades such as chopping knives have a more acute angle. Anyone experienced at knife sharpening will tell you that the steeper the angle – the sharper the blade will become.

Caring for your knives properly will keep them in top performance for years. We have gathered not only these tips for you but also some cool facts about caring for your hand made knives as well that will help you keep them in good condition too.

Which Sharpening Angle Should You Use

Many hunters and outdoor enthusiasts have a personal preference when it comes to angle but you can use this handy guide as a base for deciding what is the best angle for your type of knife:

If you are sharpening hunting knives, pocketknives, survival knives or sport knives keep the angle between 25 and 30 degrees. If you are sharpening fillet knives, or X-Acto knives keep the angle between 12 and 18 degrees. If you are sharpening smaller knives, or boning knives keep the angle between 18 and 25 degrees.

During the process of sharpening your knife steps in the process can be made easier if you know the following tips about the importance of cleaning the sharpening stone, and also best angles for cutting certain materials. Did you know that when cutting softer materials the knife should be under 10 degree angles and that when cutting meat a knife with an angle between 10 and 17 degrees will work quite nicely? A pocketknife or hunting knife has to be durable so the best range of angle is between 22 and 30.

Knife Sharpening Tips:

1. Start with a clean sharpening stone this is really important for those guys who use an oil lubricant as oil tends to clog the stone. Use a brush and scrub under cold water for up to two minutes 2. Maintain the correct angle while sharpening 3. Start with a coarse stone (100-200 grit) then move to a medium stone (400 grit) for the majority of your sharpening work. If you are just looking to touch up your knife, a finer grit (600) should get the job done right. 4. Count strokes and use the same number of strokes on both sides of the blade 5. If using a rock from a stream use one with a smooth section

You can enjoy your knife for a long time with proper care. A sharpening stone will always yield the best results and are perfect for those quick touch-ups to keep your blade sharp. It is important to sharpen your knife regularly. Infrequent sharpening will require more work in order to restore the sharp edge you desire. Your knife will last longer and you will see better results using it when you take the time to care properly for the blade. We hope these tips are helpful.

Now that we have shared our sharpening angle guide, our sharpening tips and our tips about caring for your hand made knives what comments would

you like to share about your own sharpening tips?

Ron Shinall is the product specialist at TopSpecUS.com. He enjoys hiking and camping. In addition to the outdoors, he is a watch enthusiast and owns several military watches.